FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Raised by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.81). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. 953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,879. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.15. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

