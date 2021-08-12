FY2021 EPS Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Increased by Analyst

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epizyme in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.53). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,490. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $11,335,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 376,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

