FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issued By KeyCorp

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,392. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

