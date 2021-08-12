FY2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,156. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

