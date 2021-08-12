FY2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Boosted by DA Davidson

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

