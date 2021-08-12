FY2022 EPS Estimates for South State Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.41. 572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06. South State has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

