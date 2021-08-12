FY2025 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Cut by Piper Sandler

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS.

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after buying an additional 656,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 482,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

