GameCredits Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00371855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,046,487 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars.

