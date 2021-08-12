Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.64

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $299.64 and last traded at $299.43, with a volume of 6779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

