GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

