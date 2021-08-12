Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $416.39. 3,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

