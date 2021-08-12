Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $75,090.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00.
Shares of GBIO traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
