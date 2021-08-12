Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $75,090.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00.

Shares of GBIO traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

