Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Down 9.1%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 4,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 503,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,074. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

