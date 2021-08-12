Ghost Price Tops $0.64 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $214,070.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.93 or 0.00870603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00110001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,104,474 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

