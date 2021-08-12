Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

ROCK traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 102,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,893. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

