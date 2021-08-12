Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

GILT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,965. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $559.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

