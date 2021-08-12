Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $99.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.01. 15,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,547. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $101.08.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

