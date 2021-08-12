Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GVDNY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,547. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.