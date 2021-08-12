Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Releases Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,387. The company has a market capitalization of $682.26 million, a P/E ratio of -72.25, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.06. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

