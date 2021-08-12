Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Trading Down 4.5% After Earnings Miss

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a PE ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

