Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Shares Up 0.6%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 26,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 32,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

Glass Houses Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.