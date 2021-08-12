Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 24,095 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.59.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.