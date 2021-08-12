Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan Purchases 2,946 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $169.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

