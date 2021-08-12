Globus Medical (GMED) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

