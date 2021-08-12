Gnosis (GNO) One Day Volume Hits $4.91 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $309.12 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $205.45 or 0.00461494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

