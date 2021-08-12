Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 64,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,262,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

