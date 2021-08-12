GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

