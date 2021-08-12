GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.
Shares of GOCO stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.