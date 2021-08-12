GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 27,550,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

