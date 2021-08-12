GoHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,765 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the typical daily volume of 467 call options.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 391,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.