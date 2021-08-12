Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Acutus Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.