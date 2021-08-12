Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of DermTech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $20,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 131,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

