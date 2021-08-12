Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $24,725,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $1,071,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

