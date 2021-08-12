Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $809,000 Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 724,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

