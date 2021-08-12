Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $879,000 Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTOL stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

