Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 315,636 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

