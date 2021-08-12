Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.21% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOSS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 18,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,221. The company has a market capitalization of $657.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

