GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $412.40. 89,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,573. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $414.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

