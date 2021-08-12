GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX remained flat at $$107.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $107.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

