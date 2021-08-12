GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 402 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.36. 160,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,621. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

