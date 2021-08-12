GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $40,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,542. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63.

