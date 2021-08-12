GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of CEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,888. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

