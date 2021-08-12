GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 1,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.