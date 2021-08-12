GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.13. 6,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

