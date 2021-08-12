Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

LOPE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after buying an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.