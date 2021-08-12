Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.