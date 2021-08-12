Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $703.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.