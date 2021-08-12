Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%.
Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $703.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.
In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
