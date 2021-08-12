Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.31. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 21,073 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.96.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.