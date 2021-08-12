Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Purchases $21,870.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Earl L. Shipp acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $21,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 104,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $976.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.75.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
