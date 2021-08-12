Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $731.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $18,422,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.