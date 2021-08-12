Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 25,803 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 194.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 611,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,454. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

